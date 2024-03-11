Mountain rescue help walker injured at Birchen Clough

SADDLEWORTH’S heroes of the hills sprung into action once again to help an injured walker in Greenfield.

The walker had injured their ankle whilst walking the popular Dove Stone circular route on Friday (March 8).

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) were called out just before midday by the North West Ambulance Service.

The walker was quickly found at the foot of Birchen Clough and was assessed by one of OMRT’s casualty carers, before being loaded onto a stretcher and carried to the team ambulance.

They were then transferred to a land ambulance waiting further down the valley to be taken to hospital.

Fourteen members of OMRT were involved in the incident for an hour and a half.

