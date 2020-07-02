MP Debbie Abrahams launches virtual town hall meetings with constituents

DEBBIE Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, is launching a series of virtual town hall meetings with local residents.

The meetings, which will be held via Zoom video conferencing, are an opportunity for Mrs Abrahams to hear from residents while Covid-19 restrictions are still in place.

The discussions will also focus on how the borough can ‘build back better’ given the challenges of Covid-19 as well as understanding opportunities available to the area.

The first virtual session is open to Shaw and Crompton residents and takes place on Friday, July 10 at 4pm.

Mrs Abrahams said: “Although lockdown measures are easing, I am are not yet in a place where I can return to my weekly door knocking sessions.

“I want to make sure I am continually engaging with my constituents and this provides an opportunity to do just that.

“We know it has been a challenging time for many people including local businesses. I want to make sure I am hearing from as many people as possible so I can make their representations heard in Parliament.

“But these sessions are also about looking at how we can build back better together in our local communities. I am really looking forward to hearing people’s ideas of how we can rebuild inclusive and sustainable local economies.”

Mrs Abrahams said her casework enquiries have tripled since lockdown measures were introduced as residents faced uncertainty.

“My team and I have faced unprecedented demand over the last three months with people getting in touch with concerns over job losses, gaps in business support and struggling with their income and well-being.

“We will continue to try and support residents over the coming months.”

To register for the first virtual town hall meeting email abrahamsd@parliament.uk and provide your full name and address.

The sessions will continue in Saddleworth and East Oldham over the summer.

