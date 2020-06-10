MP’s ‘virtual’ Working for Your Community Summer School 2020 open for applications

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, has opened applications for her seventh annual Working for Your Community Summer School – but this year the school will be ‘virtual’ and held entirely online.

The summer school runs this year from July 13-17 and is open to 18 to 24 year olds who want to find out more about politics and what is involves in the community.

Mrs Abrahams said: “As an MP I receive many requests from young people for some experience of an MP’s office but unfortunately I can’t accommodate them all. This was one of the reasons why I created the summer school in 2014.