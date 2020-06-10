MP’s ‘virtual’ Working for Your Community Summer School 2020 open for applications

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, has opened applications for her seventh annual Working for Your Community Summer School – but this year the school will be ‘virtual’ and held entirely online.
The summer school runs this year from July 13-17 and is open to 18 to 24 year olds who want to find out more about politics and what is involves in the community.
Mrs Abrahams said: “As an MP I receive many requests from young people for some experience of an MP’s office but unfortunately I can’t accommodate them all. This was one of the reasons why I created the summer school in 2014.
“The other key reason was my concern when I spoke to some young people that they thought politics didn’t affect them!
“The aim of the summer school is to help participants understand what politics is about: helping your community. The week involves building those skills to develop local community projects across Oldham and Saddleworth.
“The key skills they’ll learn about will stand them in good stead for both future involvement in politics and community based work.
“This year because of Covid-19 we have to hold the sessions online in a ‘virtual’ summer school but we will have another very strong line-up of contributors and leaders in politics, community development, campaigning, and communications.
“Participants will take part in sessions led by members of my own team through to political leaders and those in the voluntary, business and sport sectors.
“And on the last day, participants will graduate with a surprise guest speaker.”
To register your interest in the summer school, send a letter of application with a curriculum vitae by email to abrahamsd@parliament.uk
A person specification can be found here. The closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
You can read what past participants had to say about previous schools and view photographs here.