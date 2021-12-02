My word! Paula’s poetry calling leads to charity book fundraiser

PAULA Worswick is a poet but didn’t know it until seeing the light at the start of lockdown.

Twelve months later and with the help of other budding writers, the Greenfield mum has published her first volume – A Fellowship of Poems.

What started as a therapeutic way to help cope with pandemic restrictions became a fund raiser for a Manchester charity.

Proceeds from the book, published on Amazon Kindle, priced £9.99, will be donated to Refugee Action.

“I woke up in the early hours one day last year and just felt compelled to write something down,” explained Paula.

“I had never done anything like this in the past but it almost felt like a calling.”

Energised into action, Paula, an experienced sales executive by profession, reached out across social media for other contributors.

It wasn’t long before submissions for inclusion in the book began to filter into Paula’s computer’s inbox.

Eventually, 18 people, including several youngsters, from Saddleworth, Mossley and Chadderton, submitted poems.

Given the working title, A Fellowship of Poems, the volume is ‘An essence of heart blessed poems filled with love and joy.’

“The intention was never to make money from the book,” added Paula.

“So, after seeing the plight of the refugees from Afghanistan and other migrants, I decided to get in touch with Refugee Action.

“They have been so supportive and pleased by what I have done, so I hope, especially with Christmas coming up, people buy the book to help the work they are doing.”

And while the poems have been a labour of love, Paula has already written a second book on the subject of Feng Shui!

For more information on Refugee Action visit www.refugee-action.org.uk

Hot Cup Of Tea

By Paula Jane Worswick

Millionaires we all be, roof over

our head, Hot cup of tea.

Fridge full of food, bottles of wine, Luxury indeed, yet we all whine.

What about the poor Immigrants and Refugees? Nothing left, heartbroken, filled with disease. Numb, lonely, frightened and full of fear, Needing our help, we are ignorant,

Oh dear!

We are responsible for our sisters and brothers. The Bible tells us:

Love your neighbour, and all others.

Yet still, we are hiding from responsibility. Happy at home with our hot cup of tea.

What can we do to help the millions who are lost? We must

work together, forget our pride

At all cost.

Let’s not forget this is an emergency.

We must come together, in union

God’s helpers we be.

Let’s work together and be their saving grace.

It would indeed put a smile on a broken child’s face.

