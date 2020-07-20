New arrivals as baby store reopens

THERE is not just one but two new arrivals at a popular babywear store in Uppermill as it extends its family of collections and re-opens after the coronavirus lockdown.

Hugo & Me first opened on the village high street just before Christmas to offer a range of organic and ethical clothing for babies and toddlers as well as contemporary toys and décor. But the store, run by Victoria Shuttleworth and named after her son, was forced to close in March because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Victoria, helped by mum Jo, turned to selling their products online and have been busy completing orders for keen shoppers.

The former Oldham Hulme Grammar School pupil said: “We wanted to thank all of our local customers as we have been overwhelmed with the support we’ve received during this difficult time.

“We’ve had lots of online orders to keep us busy while our shop had to close.

“Our shop has now reopened, filled with lots of new stock. We are excited to be welcoming two big brands – Baby Mori and Tobias & The Bear – to our organic collection in store and online. We are the only exclusive boutique to sell both of these brands in the North West.”

Victoria initially set up the business part-time after becoming a parent but struggling to find natural and organic products.

After seeing the business flourish online, she took the leap to open her first store on the high store.

She explained: “I wanted baby clothes that differed from the standard ‘organic’ style and instead offered cool, sleek and high quality options.

“I began to trawl the web, discovering lots of amazing small brands and then I thought, why not bring them all together into one website?

“That would mean a one-stop shop for style-conscious parents who want beautiful organic babywear and eco-friendly baby clothes.

“That’s how we started off. But we’ve since expanded to offer contemporary nursery furniture, décor and toys that bring you the best choice for building a beautiful nursery.”

Victoria designed the store herself, opting for neutral and unisex colours like the products, and keeping it spacious and bright.

It is a pram friendly space and has facilities including a toilet with a baby changer, milk heating facilities and space for breastfeeding.

• Find Hugo & Me at 111 High Street, Uppermill or visit the website www.hugoandme.co.uk

