New climbing centre brings fun for all the family to Oldham

A NEW climbing centre with an array of facilities suitable for all the family is due to open its doors in Oldham this August.

The 1,850m² Summit Up Climbing centre has been purpose built in the heart of the town.

It features the North of England’s highest and largest Clip ’n Climb, with 35 exciting challenges including fan favourite the adrenaline jumping Leap of Faith, the signature Stairway to Heaven and a thrilling 10m vertical drop slide.

There will also be rope climbing and bouldering facilities for novice to advanced climbers.

And two ValoClimb walls using the world’s first interactive gaming technology offers a unique opportunity to combine great physical exercise and gaming experience.

Summit Up offers everyone a taste of rock climbing in a fun, safe environment and no previous climbing experience or specific climbing equipment is required.

There is even a soft play area to keep the smaller children entertained and a viewing gallery in the South Ridge Cafe.

Party packages for Clip ’n Climb, rope and bouldering and soft play will be available, along with climbing for fitness and after school classes.

Summit Up Climbing is being built by the Stoller Charitable Trust, founded by Oldham businessman Sir Norman Stoller in the 1980s. It has donated millions of pounds to good causes, particularly supporting disadvantaged local children.

Sir Norman said: “While we are a ‘for profit’ business, Summit Up is the trading subsidiary of The Stoller Charitable Trust whose purpose has been to provide opportunities to raise aspirations, support Oldham’s young people to reach the height of their ability and provide a helping hand when it is most needed. All of Summit Up distributable profits will go directly to charity.

“It is our hope that Summit Up will connect the community and create a lasting social venue in Oldham.”

Find out more on Summit Up Climbing’s website.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

