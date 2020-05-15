New kit sponsors for 3D Dynamos

SADDLEWORTH-BASED 3D Dynamos have found four new kit sponsors for the 2020-21 season.

Football, like most things, is currently in lockdown but club officials are still working on preparations for the new campaign with sealing the new deals a big boost to the club. Sponsorship packages last for two seasons and for the new season seven came up for renewal.

The four new sponsors are:

U7 – FundMe4Sport, Diggle.

U9 – Grandpa Greene’s, Diggle.

U13 – EWS, Greenfield.

U15 – Factory, Delph.

Grandpa Greene’s and Factory are now in going into their second spell with the club grateful for their continued support.

If you would like to sponsor one of other three teams (U7 or one of the two U9s, contact club chair Steve Laithwaite on 07834 549044 or visit the club’s new website at www.3DDynamosFootball.Club

3D Dynamos are active in the community and last year worked with Saddleworth Round Table, Great Saddleworth Get Together, Diggle School Fete and Diggle Band Club to help with their own fundraising.

They had been intending to support those groups again this summer, but this could now be on hold until 2021. Should the restrictions ease, the club said it will be on the lookout to assist where we can with community events.

3D Dynamos has players, parents and coaches who are NHS staff and key workers and have publicly thanked them for their efforts.

They have also applauded Saddleworth Round Table, first and reserve team sponsors, who have raised more than £10,000 for NHS staff in Oldham.

The club may not be able to be together as one group, but some team members have been having their photos taken with their key worker tributes.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

