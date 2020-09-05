New owner for delicatessen

A GREENFIELD delicatessen and café has closed its doors after the owner made the “difficult decision” to put it up for sale.

But Amy Saggerson says a buyer has been found to take on her Terra Nino business on Kinders Lane.

Uppermill-born Amy, who became a mum for the first time since opening in October 2015, announced her decision to leave on the Terra Nino Facebook page.

Since then she was inundated with numerous messages of support plus expressions of interest for the popular deli situated at Road End crossroads.

“Due to my ongoing health issues preventing the trading and development of my beloved business, I have taken the difficult decision to sell up,” she told friends and customers.

“It’s been a wonderful journey. But it’s now time for a new owner to take the business to the next level.

“I want to thank all our wonderful customers, suppliers and the TN team for their ongoing support.

In a separate posts, Amy, who gave up her nine-year career in education to concentrate on establishing her business, added: “I am truly overwhelmed by the messages, text messages and phone calls of support that I have received. Thank you.”

She has now confirmed: “Terra Niño is now SOLD. I am excited to see the new owners take the business to the next level.”

Terra Nino, established in the one-time premises of village cobbler Walter Cox, was known for its fresh bread and pies, speciality products, health foods and other delicacies.

