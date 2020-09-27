New series of ecoEvents launched online to help residents improve local environment

ecoEvents online host by Saddleworth Community Hydro are offering an informative and helpful insight for anyone interested in sustaining and improving the local environment.

To book for any event email ecoevents@saddleworthhydro.co.uk

Following a successful series of Zoom talks over the summer, Saddleworth Community Hydro will host another series in October on Tuesdays, with talks starting at 7.30pm.

October 6: Making green changes at home

Been thinking about making changes in your home to reduce its carbon footprint?

Want to know if Green Homes vouchers can help you achieve your projects?

The Carbon Co-op helps people tackle climate change and save carbon in their homes and communities.

Carbon Co-op’s Jonathan Atkinson will help us understand and overcome the key barriers to organising, and paying for, retrofit works in our homes.

October 13: Pick some runner beans on your run?

Green spaces in villages towns and cities are always welcome. In today’s world, green spaces that produce food are even more welcome.

Incredible Edible, which began in Todmorden, managed to make every available scrap of their town more beautiful and more productive – and they’ve spread the word.

October 20: Using the Power of Trees

Sam Bolton, of City of Trees, will explain Greater Manchester’s new tree and woodland strategy, focusing on the opportunities for Saddleworth and Neighbouring areas.

After exploring the power of trees to provide benefits to a community, he will give guidance on how to identify and take part in tree and woodland projects.’

City of Trees is the Greater Manchester part of the Northern Forest and is delivered by the Community Forest Trust.

