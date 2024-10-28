New solicitor and bigger offices boost for O’Donnell Solicitors

A NEW solicitor joining the ranks at O’Donnell Solicitors as well as an office expansion are helping the Saddleworth firm meet popular demand.

Lisa Kirk has joined the award-winning company’s private client team to work alongside Director Jill Waddington, who heads the department.

Lisa brings a wealth of experience, having worked in the sector for more than 10 years and handling complex probate cases while also managing teams.

The firm has also expanded its offices into the second floor at 91 High Street, Uppermill, to provide space for the expanding private client team.

It is close to the firm’s second office on the village high street and will enable them to accommodate the increasing demand for private client services, including high net worth lifetime tax planning and trust work.

Jill commented: “We are delighted Lisa is joining the team to support the continued growth of the private client department.

“We have an excellent reputation for delivering technical advice and drafting and our expansion and future plans are really exciting.

“I am proud of my team and the continued success of the department and the expansion into this additional floor of the firms second office on Uppermill will provide an excellent space for our busy department to thrive.”

O’Donnell Solicitors believe that private client services play a vital role in supporting individuals and their families, helping to protect family wealth and offer bespoke tailored advice.

Their dedicated team provides expert advice and assistance in a wide range of areas, including Lifetime Estate Planning, Trust and Will drafting, Probate, Lasting Powers of Attorney and Court of Protection.

Rebecca O’Donnell, Director, said: “Our goal is to provide a seamless and stress-free experience for our clients, ensuring their legal needs are met with precision and attention to detail that we would expect, but delivered in a straight-talking accessible way.

“With the addition of Lisa and her experience we are pleased to announce this exciting expansion of the private client team.”

If you need legal advice or assistance, call O’Donnell Solicitors on 01457 761 320 or email enquire@odonnellsolicitors.co.uk

You can find out more about all their services on their website: odonnellsolicitors.co.uk

