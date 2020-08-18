No, Prime Minister – Saddleworth travel agent puts Boris on spot

THERE are plenty who would love chance to quiz Boris Johnson about Government policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Saddleworth woman, however, has been afforded that opportunity while becoming a national voice for the travel industry.

Gerry Yiatrou is director of Freedom Travel and Cruise Ltd in Uppermill but additionally over the past few months has been LBC Radio’s go to person for information on travel related topics.

That’s how she recently found herself asking questions of the Prime Minister on the Nick Ferrari morning programme.

“I am an avid LBC listener,” explained Gerry. “One morning at the start of lockdown there was some so-called expert who in my opinion was giving completely the wrong advice. I was furious.

“So, I phoned into the programme and they asked me what I did.

“They said while they couldn’t get me on that day they would tell Nick Ferrari what I said.

“A few days later they rang up and said they were debating travel and would I go on. It started from there.”

Think ubiquitous travel guru Simon Calder and Gerry has become LBC’s equivalent.

“They have called a lot since that first time,” she confirmed. “If there is something topical that comes up they phone asking if I can go on the programme.”

One of those calls came to discuss the introduction of 14-day quarantine proposals for people entering the UK.

“At that stage I didn’t know Boris was definitely appearing,” added Gerry.

“They just said it would be a senior minister and I thought it might be Grant Shapps, the transport minister.

“However, it turned out to be Boris. I was told to keep questions short and to the point because he does waffle on a lot.

“We did put questions to him but he did waffle but it was a good experience all the same.

“I don’t know how many people listen to LBC round here but I have had people saying they have heard me on the radio.”

Gerry has continued to work through lockdown, firstly from home, then from the business’s High Street premises before finally allowing socially distanced customers through the doors once more.

It has been an eye opening and challenging time for the experienced travel consultant but one she and staff have relished.

“We have never stopped working from day one,” she confirmed. “But we are here for our clients.

“If a customer has contacted us the phone has been answered immediately. If they have emailed, we have replied.

“We have chased refunds for them or made changes to bookings for next year instead.

“We have heard some horror stories of people sleeping on beaches because they have found their hotels haven’t been open.

“But we go the extra mile to make sure customers know what is happening before they get there.

“Business is definitely down on last year but in the last few weeks it has really picked up again.

“You have got to go where you know it is safe. And every country has different entry requirements; some are stricter than others.

“We have done loads of bookings for Greece and the islands and also for Turkey. We have also been doing a lot of cruises for 2021 and even 2022 which is encouraging.”

• For more information contact Freedom Travel via their website www.freedom-travel.net

