O’Donnell Solicitors to open doors of third office

THE doors of a new office for O’Donnell Solicitors are opening on Uppermill High Street this month to house their expanding team and meet demand from clients.

The office, which was formerly Kays Kut N Kurl near the Post Office, is their third site in Saddleworth.

The project has involved a complete refurbishment of the three-storey building while being sympathetic to its location in the village. The design and infrastructure and décor are all down to the firm’s Director Rebecca O’Donnell to meet the needs of the team and clients.

Structurally the revamp has included a new internal layout, new windows, new plumbing and electrics, and cleaning and re-pointing to the external stone work presenting a fresh façade for the high street.

Upstairs, there is a large open plan space with new IT infrastructure and technology for the residential and new-build conveyancing team.

At the lower floor are new office suits for the private client team (advising on wills, lifetime tax planning (IHT), LPAs, Trusts and Probate) and also some of the family team, with the remainder staying at the firms Grasscroft office.



The ground floor comprises new staff facilities, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and a welcoming contemporary reception area, with a stylish modern design throughout.

Their other Uppermill office in The Square will be changed into conference/mediation/meeting rooms for staff and clients once the move completes.

Rebecca, who together with her husband James launched the firm six years ago, said: “We are delighted to report the opening of our third office this month.

“The project has been really exciting, involving a complete refurbishment of the building to meet the needs of our team and clients and the further expansion of the firm.

“We have already established a prominent position in the local and north west legal sector and this is another step in the firm’s growth planning. We don’t stand still.

“While we act for clients all over the North West and indeed nationally, we are very proud to call Saddleworth our home.

“We look forward to introducing our existing and new clients to this fantastic new space. It would also be remiss not to mention the incredible support of our neighbours and surrounding businesses throughout the development who have been fantastic.”

The well-established firm has consistently and rapidly grown from inception at the old

Nat West Bank in Lees to a regionally revered, multi-disciplinary practice with three branches and a team of specialist lawyers and support staff.

As part of the firms continued success, new appointments have been made recently, including a new head of the firms Dispute Resolution department and a new head of post completions joins the firm in April. Further appointments are to be announced in the coming weeks.

The firm continues to pride itself on offering straight-talking legal advice in a modern, collaborative and efficient manner.

This has earned them several notable accolades since opening including Oldham Business Awards in two categories, finalists in the Manchester Legal Awards and latterly finalists in the Law Society Legal Awards in London.

Engaging with and giving back to the local community is also an important part of the business and their charities of the year for 2022 are Oldham Mountain Rescue – a voluntary organisation whose objective is “to save life and alleviate distress, primarily in upland and mountain areas” – and George’s Den – a project to create a new recreational space for young people at Baden House in Mossley.

The firm has a variety of fundraising events and challenges planned to take place throughout the year, including a popular Golf Day to be held this summer.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

