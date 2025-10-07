Oldham bikes in wheelie good condition for winter

BIKES across Oldham are now ready for winter thanks to a free safety check at Redrow’s Broadstone Manor development in Diggle.

The ‘Gear up with Redrow’ event at the homebuilders’ development saw members of the public receive free bike health checks by an expert mechanic from Halfords.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Thanks to everyone who joined us in Diggle.

“This is an event we like to hold at our developments to ensure our residents stay safe when cycling in the run up to winter.

“Thank you to the team at Halfords for providing this most useful service.”

Broadstone Manor, located off Huddersfield Road, is an eight-acre development which will be split into two parcels. It will eventually feature 70 homes all built in natural stone.

Ideal for families, couples and professionals, the development is located close to natural green space and amenities.

