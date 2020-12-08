Oldham Council has prosecuted a takeaway after mouse and rat dropping were found on the premises

In November last year an officer from Oldham Council’s environmental health team visited ‘BBQ’d’ takeaway on Union Street in the town centre for a routine food hygiene inspection.

AN Oldham fast-food establishment has been taken to Court after animal faeces were found on equipment used to prepare food.

The officer found that the premises had not been kept clean or maintained in good repair and condition. Equipment was not kept in a clean condition.

Mouse and rat droppings were found throughout the premises and on food preparation equipment.

Dirt and food debris was found at floor and wall junctions and there was an accumulation of grease on the floor underneath the equipment sink.

At Tameside Magistrates’ Court on November 30 2020 pleaded guilty to two charges in relation to the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

He was fined £1,400 with £140 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £500 costs.

In mitigation it was said he had resolved the problem quickly and the business requested a revisit for re-rating, this was carried out on 23 January 2020, where the business achieved a food hygiene rating of 4.

Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture, said: “Oldham Council takes food safety very seriously, and anyone who puts the safety of residents at risk face action.”

“It’s good that this business has learned its lesson and has since obtained a food hygiene rating of 4. However, no business should allow its hygiene levels to fall that low otherwise we will take them to court.”

You can check a food businesses food hygiene rating online, just visit: https://ratings.food.gov.uk/