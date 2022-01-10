Oldham Council to install more CCTV cameras around town centre tram stops

OLDHAM Council is installing 51 CCTV cameras at locations around five Metrolink stops to help passengers and residents feel safer and more confident.

The new cameras will provide improved images and wider coverage, not only of the platforms but also of the access points to and from them, including some of the harder to see areas.

Funding has been secured through Greater Manchester’s Safer Streets funding and is part of the city-region’s Gender-Based Violence Strategy which was launched by the Mayor of Greater Manchester last September.

The new equipment will be managed by the council and will be put in place in areas around the tram stops from Freehold to Oldham Mumps.

The cameras are currently being installed and are set to go live in March.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “The council and our partners are building a borough that is vibrant, busy and a place where people want to live, visit and work.

“As part of this work there is a need to keep our residents and visitors, safe.

“Metrolink has had a huge impact on Oldham as it’s made it much easier for our residents to get around and connected the town better with the City region.

“Thousands of people use the tram safely every day – but sadly a small number of people do experience anti-social behaviour.

“These new CCTV cameras can act as a deterrent and if an incident happens, the footage could be used to identify those responsible.

“We want people to feel confident and safe when out and about and the introduction of more CCTV cameras will help with that.”

Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, Bev Hughes, said: “This is just one of a number of interventions we are putting in place through the Safer Streets fund. We want to ensure those who use our public transport system, particularly women and girls, can do so safely, confident that we are taking steps to address their fears and concerns.

“This forms part of Greater Manchester’s long-term strategy to enhance the safety of women and girls across our city-region and end gender-based violence in all its forms.”

The cameras are the latest initiative the council has introduced to help people feel safe when using the tram network.

Back in November our Youth Service and Oldham Street Angels launched Trusted People.

Staff and volunteers are riding on trams and visiting stops, and the areas around them, talking with residents of all ages.

The teams are offering a friendly face around the Oldham tram stops in case residents are feeling uneasy, especially during the winter nights.

Funding for Trusted People has also been provided via GMCA.

