Oldham dad loses four stone after heart attack scare changed his life

A FATHER from Oldham who spent a year afraid to leave his room after suffering a heart attack has revealed how he lost four stone and reversed a pre-diabetic diagnosis.

Terry Blinco, 47, says making small lifestyle changes helped him transform both his physical and mental health after one of the most difficult periods of his life.

His story was highlighted during last week’s Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week, with Terry hoping his experience can encourage others facing similar challenges.

“In August 2023, I had a heart attack – resulting in two heart stents and being put on medication for the rest of my life,” said Terry. “Following the heart attack, I had a mental breakdown and refused to leave my room for 12 months due to the fear of having another heart attack – during this time, I gained five stone and became pre-diabetic.”

A routine blood test later revealed Terry was at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, leading to an invitation to join the NHS Healthier You prevention programme in December 2024. Initially, he had little enthusiasm for attending.

“My thoughts revolved around ‘I don’t need telling what to do’, ‘I can cook most of my meals from scratch’ and ‘I can’t exercise due to my heart condition therefore this is going to be a waste of mine and their time.’

“When I got home, I spoke with family members about not returning. They helped me to see that unlike the heart attack I could do something to stop becoming diabetic, so I went to the next session.”

That decision proved to be a turning point as, following further tests, Terry’s cardiologist advised him that light exercise could help rebuild his strength and confidence. Combined with a closer look at his diet and calorie intake, the changes soon began to make a difference.

“Between sessions, I had an appointment with my cardiologist, after undergoing some further tests, it was decided I could do light exercise like walking to build up strength and confidence.

“At the same time, I had started checking packages while shopping and measuring ingredients whilst I was cooking. I had been cooking like TV chefs and just throwing things in and if it tasted good it was OK. I was shocked at how bad I was at guessing measurements.

“I started to count my calories on my phone app, I used healthier cookbooks, and I walked, as much as I felt comfortable with. The weight slowly started to come off, after about seven sessions people started to notice the changes in me. Not just the weight loss, but also my confidence.”

Terry has now lost four stone, is no longer classed as pre-diabetic and says the programme helped him develop a healthier relationship with food and exercise.

“From the course I’ve learned that one day doesn’t decide my week, if I have a bad day, I’ve got all week to do better and pull it back. If I go out for a meal with family, I don’t have to skip it or have water and salad. I could accommodate the calories through the week.

“I now look at calories in fast food and make better decisions. I have also realised that I can’t exercise like I’m 20 years old, I have to try and adjust to my age.”

Dr Claire Lake, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer for NHS Greater Manchester, praised Terry’s determination and said his experience demonstrates how small changes can have a significant impact on long-term health.

Around 250,000 people across Greater Manchester are currently classed as pre-diabetic, meaning their blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. Since 2019, more than 37,000 people have started the Healthier You programme across the region.

Looking back on his journey, Terry hopes others who may be struggling with their health will take encouragement from his story.

“Hopefully hearing my story might inspire you to make some small changes for larger gains.”