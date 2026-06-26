Oldham florist brings the world’s best to her hometown 

AFTER spending more than two decades travelling the world as a florist, an Oldham woman decided it was her hometown’s turn to see the best creations.

Award-winning Lisa Holroyd brought three of Europe’s most celebrated designers to Grains Bar Hotel, transforming it into an international hub of creativity and proving that world-class artistry doesn’t have to happen in London, Paris or Milan.

From June 8- 11, floral world champions Max van der Sluis, Per Benjamin and Vincenzo Antonuccio travelled to Oldham for the first workshop they ever delivered in the United Kingdom, joining students from across Britain and overseas to create spectacular wedding installations and floral art.

For Lisa, the flowers were only part of the story.

Her ambition was to shine a spotlight on Oldham, creating an event that would bring international talent to the borough she calls home after starting her journey with a dream.

“You don’t have to travel miles to see beautiful things like this,” she said. “It’s on your doorstep.

“I’ve been a florist for 26 years. One day I was driving my son to nursery and noticed Grains Bar Hotel was up for sale.

“I thought, ‘Maybe if I buy the hotel, I can do flowers in my own venue.’”

It was a particularly meaningful purchase.

The hotel had once belonged to Lisa’s family before being sold years earlier. Buying it back marked a full-circle moment, allowing her to combine her family’s history with the career she has built around the world.

What started as a small bed and breakfast has since grown into a thriving wedding and events venue.

“It started as a small Airbnb with no function room,” she added. “We’ve grown.

“We’ve now got a beautiful dining room and an incredible function suite. It’s all been part of a 10-year plan.”

That vision reached a new milestone with the workshops.

Having attended sessions across Europe with Dutch designer van der Sluis, Swedish floral artist Benjamin and Italian florist Antonuccio, Lisa had a simple question while working alongside them in Italy.

“I asked if they’d like to come to Manchester,” she said. “They said yes.”

The answer has brought some of the biggest names in international floristry to the hills of Saddleworth.

Over four days, professional florists and students from across the UK and abroad stayed at Grains Bar Hotel, learning advanced wedding floristry techniques including large-scale ceremony installations, floral backdrops, table styling, bridal bouquets and wearable floral jewellery.

Even the weather could not dampen spirits. Heavy rain forced the outdoor installations indoors, creating dramatic displays throughout the venue instead.

Sustainability remained at the heart of every design, with participants learning how to create reusable floral structures using compostable materials rather than single-use products.

The week culminated in a Magical Floral Open Evening, opening the doors to the local community, engaged couples and wedding suppliers to view the completed installations.

Students proudly wore the floral body jewellery they had created as the venue was transformed into a living exhibition.

Visitors had the opportunity to see work inspired by some of the world’s leading floral designers without leaving Oldham.

For Californian florist Stephanie Holstein, the journey was more than 5,000 miles.

“I just had to come,” she said. “Wedding floristry is such an important part of our industry, and Europe is leading the way creatively. I knew this would be the perfect place to learn.

“I am already where I’m supposed to be. This is exactly where I’m meant to be.”

For Max van der Sluis, Lisa’s passion was the reason the event succeeded.

“A big thank you to Lisa,” he said. “Her hospitality is enormous. She’s so energetic, and everyone becomes energetic with her.”

While the workshop may have welcomed international talent, Lisa hopes its lasting impact will be local.

By opening Oldham’s doors to the world’s best floral designers, she has shown that extraordinary creativity can flourish in unexpected places and that the town has every reason to bloom on the international stage.

To find out more about Lisa’s upcoming events, workshops, or to book the Grains Bar Hotel for your own special occasion, visit the Grains Bar Hotel website.