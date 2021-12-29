Oldham Hack is back with Christmas celebrations

COMMUNITY group Create Oldham has returned to its original name with a bang at a Christmas party for members.

The group, originally established in 2015, is based on Yorkshire Street in a space formally used as a nightclub.

Rebranded to Create Oldham in 2020, the community space has been quiet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Current chairman of the board Samantha Nicholson-Hickling said: “We’ve had a turbulent time and just like everyone else we are fighting for our survival.

“People have struggled during the pandemic but as a community space we’ve done our best to stay here and present to support members. That’s what this party has been all about: Reconnecting with our members.

“This is why we have returned to our roots and rebranded back to the original Hack Oldham name. The name means something to our community and we are proud to have it back.”

The party was an opportunity for old and new members to connect with the new Hack Oldham board and to reconnect with the space.

“It’s no secret we’ve been quiet since opening again after the pandemic,” Samantha added. “The board all have the same aim moving forward: get members back into our space.

“We want our workshop used, our social events busy and the community to come back to us like they did before.”

The party was a huge success, attended by members and honoured VIPs such as the Mayor of Oldham Cllr Jennifer Harrison and Oldham Youth Mayor Tia Henderson.

Hack Oldham run a variety of events including Board Games nights, Tabletop Role Play groups (Dungeon and Dragons), Writers groups, Crafting groups and Warhammer groups.

There is also access to a fully functioning workshop as well as other STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters and vinyl cutters.

“We want the community to know we are here for the community,” added Samantha. “We are a fully volunteer run organisation and without the community, we have no purpose.”

For more information on the organisation visit their Facebook page or website.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

