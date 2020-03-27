Oldham launches community response to support those in emergency need 

Oldham Council, Oldham Foodbank and Action Together are coordinating the delivery of emergency food and other essential personal and household basic items to people in need.

This offer will be for people if any age who are unable to leave the house and don’t have a trusted friend, neighbour or family member to help them.

A new hotline is now live on 0161 770 7007 for people to call for help. The hotline will be open from 9am-5pm on weekdays and 11am to 2pm on weekends.

They aim to get back to people in 24 hours and a package will be coordinated in the following days.

The food will be a basic items and other essentials such as sanitary products and basic toiletries.

The delivery of prescriptions medicines will be handled separately by local pharmacies who will be contacting people on GP lists.

Oldham Council, Oldham Foodbank and the voluntary sector led by Action Together are asking people to use this resource responsibly so it doesn’t become overwhelmed and can give help to those who need it most.

Cllr Sean Fielding, Leader of the Council, said: “I am really pleased we have managed to get this service up and running so quickly.

“It is vital that our most vulnerable who have no-one else to call upon can access support at this very difficult time.

“This shows how the whole community is pulling together to help people who need it the most.”

Hubs are being opened across the borough where supplies will be co-ordinated. This will link into an emergency food offer run by the Council, Oldham Foodbank and Action Together.

The hubs will also be able to link people to people to mutual aid, co-ordinate emergency response volunteers and act as a source of local intelligence.

The hubs will be led by district teams in partnership with Action Together and will be supported by staff from the council, partners and the community and voluntary sector.

The hubs will need help from volunteers and many people have already come forward. If you are interested in getting involved pleased visit https://www.actiontogether.org.uk/volunteer/search-for-opportunities

If you want to donate items to the foodbank, see a list of drop-off points here along with a list of items that are most needed.

You can also drop donations into Oldham Foodbank at Three Crowns, 1-3 Manchester Street Oldham, OL1 1LE.

