Oldham Made is open for business

A DENSHAW businessman has helped turn a new Oldham Made pop-up store into a reality, following a campaign led by Oldham Council to kickstart the retail revolution of the borough.

Open throughout March, the shop will provide a platform for 16 small, independent businesses who have signed up to be part of the community hub.

Transforming an empty retail unit in Spindles to celebrate home-grown, creative retailers, the store showcases crafts, clothes, gifts, locally brewed beers, candles, and more.

Born out of a plea from local residents for more retail units for independents, Oldham Made is designed for fun.

The store’s quirky design in timber and artificial grass was created by Oliver Williams, from Denshaw, and his company Ollywood, who turned the pop-up project around in just four weeks.

Oliver said: “I couldn’t be prouder to be back in my hometown supporting local business and creating something unique and special for shoppers.

“A lot of thought has gone into creating something different and innovative and I hope people get behind the small businesses taking part.”

Delph-based local author and illustrator J C Perry is one of the first to sell products in the converted store and she celebrated World Book Day there on March 3.

Jo currently works from her home office writing and illustrating children’s books and recently won a silver medal in the 2020 Wishing Shelf Book Awards for her book ‘Tom’s Zombie Fright’.

She said: “I am so thankful to have such a wonderful platform here at Oldham Made to promote my stories.

“Writing doesn’t feel like work to me, it’s a real passion and I hope many youngsters in Oldham will find joy in my pages and perhaps be encouraged to pick up a pen themselves.”

Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Arooj Shah, said: “We are so proud to be opening the doors of our new pop-up shop Oldham Made.

“It showcases the amazing range of talent we have in Oldham, while giving our local entrepreneurs and makers a helping hand.

“By providing a space where small businesses can come together to show off their fantastic range of products, we hope to create a buzz about shopping small, shopping local, and shopping Oldham Made.

“But what’s really exciting is that Oldham Made is just one small part of our plans for Spindles and the regeneration of our town centre, and just one of the many ways we’re supporting the small and independent businesses doing awesome things in our borough.”

• The Oldham Made shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm and is funded by The Welcome Back Fund, set up by the European Regional Development Fund and Her Majesty’s Government.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

