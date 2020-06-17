Oldham Metro Rotary: Locked down but not out

OLDHAM Metro Rotary Club has been keeping active to help the community and lift spirits during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club has been using its contacts to link various organisations, companies and clubs who can help each other and it has also offered financial help to offset the impact of the crisis. It has donated £500 to Impact Community Church of Hollinwood for their homeless accommodation and outreach project. This money will be used to buy foods, cleaning materials and other items needed.

The Threshold/Jigsaw Family Help Unit was provided with 20 £10 vouchers to be used at Asda Stores and the Club also donated an Easter Egg for each child in their care.

Rainbow Trust, which support families who have a critically sick or terminally ill child, received a donation of £500.

Another £400 was donated to Dovestone Women’s Institute, which has been making scrubs and bags for hospitals and care homes. The money helped buy material for the scrubs as well as going towards the manufacturing of 3D printed face masks.

The club also introduced the WI to a local rope and cord company who donated 2,000 drawcords for the wash bags.

And another sewing group in Rochdale also making PPE items and scrubs for the NHS also received £400.

Currently the club is working with Oldham Young Carers to provide help, support and material for the well-being of young people who find themselves alone due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, the club is also helping several international projects as well as those closer to home.

It supports a church community in Uganda and has donated £500 towards food rations needed urgently due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The club’s main international effort is via Lend and With Care, which allows them to support people or groups who want to start a small business or enterprise.

Currently, the club supports 17 entrepreneurs in 12 countries with very modest loans which they pay back on a monthly basis. Find out more online: www.lendwithcare.org

• If you are interested in joining Oldham Metro Rotary Club and help them with their work and projects to make the community and the world a better place, then find out more and get in touch via their website: www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=310

Share this story: Tweet





Print

