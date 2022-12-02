Oldham Mountain Rescue Team act after Denshaw incident

MEMBERS of Saddleworth-based Oldham Mountain Rescue Team made sure an injured dog walker could be treated after a cry for help.

At lunchtime on Wednesday (November 30), North West Ambulance Service staff contacted them for assistance at Dowry Reservoir in Denshaw.

The casualty’s location after he slipped on a grass slope, injuring his knee and leaving hm unable to walk, meant OMRT were called upon.

After a 14-strong unit attended and a short search, the man’s whereabouts were soon established and the team got a Casualty Carer and NWAS Paramedic to assess and treat his injury.

A splint was applied to stabilise his leg before he was put into their extra warm winter casualty bag and placed on to a stretcher for the kilometre long carry to the road.

He was then kept warm in the team’s control vehicle and transferred to the NWAS ambulance.

In total, OMRT was involved for one hour 40 minutes and leader Rob Tortoiseshell said: “We wish the casualty all the best for a speedy recovery.”

