Oldham Unicorns dominate summer netball league

OLDHAM Future Stars Under-7s Unicorn squad remain dominant in the Bury Junior Netball League.

The Blues, the reigning undefeated champions, were again unbeaten as they won the summer premier division for a second successive season, scoring 224 goals in 16 games and conceding only 52.

And Pinks also had an exceptional season, securing second place in their final game of the season.

Kelly Wolfe, the Blues’ team manager, said: “I am so proud of all our girls and what they have achieved. It has been an exceptional team performance.

“We’ve also added a few extra challenges this summer. The girls embraced several friendly matches against talented U9 teams and still come out triumphant and learnt a lot from participating in U8 tournaments.”

Jenny Tyson, Pinks’ team manager, added: “We secured runners up spot, demonstrating that hard work pays off and gets results.

“This team worked tirelessly to improve its skills, teamwork, and match play. It came down to a nail-biting final match at the end of the season, but their determination and resilience shone through to secure them the victory.”

Head coach Tom Nokes said: “To have our two youngest teams take both top spots in a very competitive league is incredible. We could not be prouder of the girls.

“We have never seen a group of girls this age so technically advanced and cannot wait to see their journey continue as they move onto Oldham Netball Club. Do not be surprised if you see some of these girls wearing an England Roses dress in the future.”

The squad will now continue its netball journey playing for Oldham Netball Club as Oldham Eagles U8s, led by coach Leanne Barrow in the Sports for All Premier Division Years 3 and 4 Winter League.

You can follow their journey on the Oldham Netball Club Facebook page.

If you would like your child to join Future Stars, come along to a training session at Oldham Sport Centre, Monday for Reception – Y3 (age 5+) from 6pm-7pm, and Wednesday night, Reception – Y4 (age 5+) 5pm- 6pm and Y5+ from 6pm-7pm.

• Manchester Thunder is holding one of its half-term netball camps in Oldham.

It takes place at the Oldham Sport For All Centre, Roman Road, on Monday, October 24 (10am-3pm) and the cost is £36.

The camp is for children aged between eight and 14 years.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

