On the menu – Uppermill restaurant seeks new owners

A LONG-STANDING Uppermill restaurant is up for sale and once again seeking new proprietors.

Riverside Bar and Grill, formerly Rioja, on the High Street is being marketed with a £74,950 lease.

The sales literature confirms a turnover of £364,000 per annum, including yearly rent of £25,220 and weekly wet sales of £6,500. A four-year lease was granted in February 2021.

The Riverside Bar and Grill remains open for business despite any future sale.

Originally known as Charlottes Coffee House, the business has had a number of owners in recent years.

Riverside has an indoor seating capacity for approximately 70. There is additional al fresco seating for another 70 plus four distinctive pods with seating for another 26.

Agents Harvey Silver Hodgkinson state: “This well-established business has been owned by our client since February 2021 and is only for sale today due to our client moving from area.

“The business achieves its current level of turnover whilst offering a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic owner operator to increase the takings, by way of, for example, introducing a food menu which has not been offered since opening and extending the current opening hours.

“The Riverside Bar & Grill is superbly located on a busy main road, running through the heart of the picturesque village centre and beside the River Tame.

“Surrounded by numerous bars, cafes, tea rooms, pubs, a residential area and facing a public park.

“The village is popular with tourists and walkers, with the premises benefiting from high levels of passing trade.”

