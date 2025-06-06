On your marks as registration opens for 40th Saddleworth Village Olympics

NEW sports, old favourites and healthy competition lie in store at this year’s Saddleworth Village Olympics, with registration now open.

The event, in its 40th year, will launch with the traditional Opening Ceremony on Saturday, September 6 at 9am at Saddleworth School in Diggle.

Then over the next two weeks, more than 1,000 children aged seven to 14 are expected to take part in sports across multiple venues.

The schedule will include athletics, tug of war, netball, tag rugby league, basketball, dodgeball, tennis, rounders, hockey, swimming, badminton, football and cricket, with racketball added this year.

Registration is now open for this year’s event, with training sessions due to begin in July.

Stephen Hewitt, SVO Chairman, said: “They say life begins at 40 and let’s hope that’s true for the SVO games as we celebrate our 40th year.

“Who would’ve believed when this event started in 1985 they would be celebrating the 40th year with other 10 sports on offer to children across multiple venues?

“I’m sure all the founders will be proud numerous volunteers have contributed to ensure the games have lasted this long and grown and thrived along the way.”

He added: “We welcome everyone, from coaches, village administration volunteers, competitors, parents, grandparents and guardians, to join us for our Opening Ceremony.

“This year racketball will be introduced into the schedule for children in year 9 and 10.

“We’re also extending the tennis and hockey competitions to this age group too. And an all-girls football tournament will be introduced this year.”

The Games are a free event for all children but the organising committee asks parents to make a donation, giving what you can afford.

Stephen said: “I’d like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support and the kind donations from parents and guardians too.

“All your donations assist us in ensuring the games can run each year. We look forward to celebrating our 40th year with as many as you as possible.”

The aim of the Games is to encourage children to get active and take part in sports, maybe trying one they have not done before, and make new friends along the way.

The Opening Ceremonies usually see a local celebrity or past participant who has become a professional athlete officially launch the Games.

Entrants are asked to visit the SVO website for more information and to register.

All new competitors, parents or guardians need to create an account online and register their children. Returning competitors, parents or guardians need to log into their account and update the details for their children.