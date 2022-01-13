Painting the town red…. green, yellow, blue for Mossley outdoor art exhibition

A NEW outdoor ‘art gallery’ has been created in Mossley and is now open for viewing.

Curated by eminent Woodend Mill based artist Chris Cyprus, the town centre art trail features the work of nine artists, including Hugh Winterbottom, Liz Ackerley and four pupils from Mossley Hollins.

‘Painting the Town’ aims to reflect the character of Mossley in large-scale paintings on suitable buildings and other sites.

It is a joint initiative between Chris and Mossley Town Team.

Chris said: “I am passionate about the importance of art for well-being and the development of communities and individuals.

“This is something I have long wanted to do. I am really pleased we are working together to bring the idea to fruition.

“I believe the art trail will have a positive effect on both visitors and residents alike.”

Ani Adams, Head of Art at Mossley Hollins High School, added: “This project shows the power of art and how it can unite a community and spread joy to everyone.”

Paul Dowthwaite, Chair of Mossley Town Team said: “We worked in partnership with the Government’s Welcome Back Fund to provide this extensive installation around the market ground.”

The Welcome Back Fund is aimed at providing events which will attract visitors and shoppers back to town centres following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paintings have been carefully chosen to reflect Mossley life and landscape as seen through the various artists’ eyes.

Pupils Emelia and Kiah said: “To have our work on display in the local community is an honour and we feel very proud when our families walk past every day.

“The art lessons in lockdown were a welcome escape from the computer and were a creative time which improved our wellbeing.”

