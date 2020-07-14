Parish Council rejects application to build 200 homes on protected green space in Springhead

PLANS which could see up to 200 homes built on a former quarry site and protected green space in Springhead should not be given the go-ahead, says Saddleworth Parish Council.

The outline planning application is seeking approval for the development and associated access roads at Springhead Quarry and land which was the former Stonebreaks quarry. The proposal has been put forward by the Stonebreaks Group, who jointly own the land, and are working with development company the Millson Group.

The 8.48-hectare site between Springhead and Grotton comprises the disused quarry, grassland, Timbertops residential dwelling, and land to the north of Highfield House.

However, 88 per cent of the land off Cooper Street is designated as Other Protected Open Land (OPOL) which, although not officially green belt, is locally protected.

When the plans came before the Parish Council’s planning committee, ahead of consideration by Oldham Council, councillors unanimously recommended refusal.

Councillors submitted their comments and recommendations by email as no planning meeting was held in person due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Cllr Neil Allsopp wrote: “The application, as proposed, will result in an unacceptable increase in vehicles which will substantially increase the potential for serious accidents at already dangerous junctions.

“Also, in keeping with the previously stated objectives of Saddleworth Parish Council and OMBC, development should be restricted to the brownfield part of the site only.”

Cllr Kevin Dawson said: “Springhead is already over-crowded with housing and another 200 houses will only add to traffic problems.

“Can the local schools cope with a large intake of new pupils? What is the point of having tree preservation orders if builders seem to take no notice of them?”

Cllr Kathryn Phillips commented: “The proposal would be detrimental to surrounding properties and local infrastructure cannot support such a large development.” Cllr Max Woodvine added: “This land is protected for a reason! There will be a significant traffic safety issue and congestion while all three main access points are sub-standard.

“National Planning Policy Framework allows for rejection on sustainability, environmental and highway safety grounds so that is what we should do.”

The application has also drawn opposition from residents, with a ‘Save Stonebreaks’ group set up on Facebook which had 707 members at the time the Independent went to press.

A deadline of July 8 was set for comments to be submitted to Oldham Council and a decision on the application by the planning committee is expected to be made by September 1.

However, the consultation deadline has been extended until the end of July due to site notices not being placed at the location in adequate time.

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “Approximately 200 neighbour notification letters were sent out on June 10, 2020.

“Site notices are due to be posted this week (commencing July 6) and therefore the consultation period will continue to the end of this month.”

Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani, who represents Saddleworth West and Lees on Oldham Council and Springhead Lower on Saddleworth Parish Council, raised concerns about the application as well as calling for improvements to the process.

He said: “There were previously plans for a much smaller development in the area so I can see the argument for building there but not going right through OPOL and the land that separates two villages.

“I have more concerns about the traffic on Cooper Street than I do about the traffic anywhere else in the ward. It is a well-known problem area and this would only add into that.

“I could consider a development that uses the quarry land but this doesn’t look like that.

“I find it very frustrating as somebody who is usually pro development that I must object against these plans but there are a number of things which need to be addressed. “There needs to be improvements in the process and way of doing this. Oldham Council has had to extend the consultation deadline as the notices didn’t go up in time – it’s clearly not working.

“The shambolic nature of planning pressures at a national level is also putting Oldham Council in a difficult position.

“Often there is a lack of information and involvement in planning processes so local people feel locked out. It needs to be more transparent and involve the community so it can look at their issues and needs.

“The applicant did hold a consultation and make some changes to the plan so that is going in the right direction in this instance.

“They did reduce the number of homes and looked at the road access but not to the extent that it gives people in the area any degree of confidence.”

The site, which is bounded by a conservation area, has been subject to several planning applications over the years, which were all fiercely opposed by local residents.

A 2011 application by the same developer for 61 dwellings was approved despite a backlash but due to ‘viability issues’ never progressed.

The latest proposals include 142 houses, from two-bed up to five-bed, and 18 one and two-bed apartments.

Of these, 10 per cent would be ‘affordable’.

A 40-bed ‘elderly living facility’ for the over 55s is also included in the plans.

A design and access document by the Millson Group admits that building houses on the protected land would be a ‘departure from the development plan’ drawn up by the council.

But they say its removal from OPOL allocation should be acceptable in order to allow for a ‘sustainable and viable development to be brought forward’.

The report states: “The vision behind this development looks to provide opportunities for new homeowners to buy affordable homes and in turn climb up the property ladder with ample opportunity to do so within this development itself.

“The development proposes to enhance the footpaths and incorporate new open spaces and walking areas to access areas such as Wood Brook and such to the East of the site.

“New residents will be able to easily access the nearby schools and nurseries, making it ideal for families.

“The connectivity via Oldham Road and Huddersfield Road will allow new families of the development to access areas of Lees which will provide economic growth and support local businesses, clubs, sports facilities which have been identified.”

The developer says it would see ‘enhanced open space’ to increase accessibility to the public, as well as the creation and enhancement of wildlife habitats to support the biodiversity within the site.

The public right of way on the land would be improved, they say, with a ‘maintained and improved green link corridor’.

The application comes 10 months after Oldham’s planning committee approved plans by Russell Homes for 265 homes and a £3.5m link road on OPOL land at nearby Knowls Lane in Springhead, despite opposition from thousands of residents.

A judicial review has been set for July 28 as Save Our Valleys continues its opposition to the plans for the area, part of which has Ancient Woodland status.

Further information about the Stonebreaks Development is available online: www.stonebreaksdevelopment.co.uk

To see the planning proposal, visit Oldham Council’s website using the planning reference PA/344851/20: www.oldham.gov.uk/planning

