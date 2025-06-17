Parking concerns surround Uppermill apartments plan

PLANS to build five new apartments in Uppermill have sparked concerns of parking chaos.

But applicants Wiggett Construction believe their Buckley Street proposal may actually be good as it could ‘discourage’ car ownership.

Land lying behind Uppermill’s Methodist Church and The Commie pub is targeted for the new block.

But a lack of parking provision is a major reason for more than a dozen objections.

Those wanting permission, though, said: “Due to site constraints imposed by the extent of ownership and topography of the site it was not possible to provide any off-road parking.

“As the development only comprises five units, the demand for parking is expected to be minor and will not impact existing parking facilities.

“Removing the ability to park a car discourages the desire for car ownership, this is in support of the Places for Everyone (PfE) Joint Development Plan.”

That explanation is not enough, however, for those opposed to the plan, who also cite other concerns.

One objection states: “The application does not provide any indication of the height of the proposed building.

“Furthermore, this proposal, by providing no parking for five additional households on Buckley Street, will exacerbate the parking difficulties currently been experienced on both Pickhill Lane and Buckley Street.

“The difficulties to find a place to park have resulted in cars daily being parked illegally on lowered kerb pavements forcing disabled people and those with prams to walk in the middle of the roads of both Pickhill Lane and Buckley Street as lowered kerb access to the pavement is blocked.

“Any further new development, without providing adequate parking, will add to this problem rather than address it, increasing the risk to pedestrians.

“Parking in this conservation area is already a cause of friction amongst residents. Any future development should not add to this but should provide adequate parking for any new residents in the local community and help community cohesion.”

Another adds: “While I appreciate the need for new housing, I am particularly concerned about the lack of proposed off-road parking provision for this development.

“The applicant’s justification, based on the site’s proximity to public transport and local amenities, does not adequately address the real-world impact this will have on the surrounding area.

“Uppermill already experiences significant pressure on local parking, particularly during peak hours and weekends.

“The introduction of five new residential units without any dedicated parking will inevitably increase demand for on-street parking, exacerbating existing congestion and potentially creating safety issues for both residents and visitors.

“While sustainable transport options are encouraged, the reality is that car ownership remains high in the area, and many residents rely on private vehicles for commuting, school runs, and daily errands – particularly given the rural nature of Saddleworth and the limitations of public transport in the evenings and on weekends.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.