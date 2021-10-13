Paving the way to success

IMAGE Groundworks may be a fairly new name – but do not think it lacks experience.

For owner Kevin Boustead has been in the industry for 32 years.

And the block paving and flagging specialists is already making waves with its work on show across the north west of England.

“We’ve been going two years now,” said Kevin, who has another two staff.

“I just wanted the freedom of working for myself really, that’s why I set up the company. I’m glad I did as it’s given me a much better balance these days.



“We’re doing OK. I say that because like any new business, you’ve got to be cautious and walk before you run.

“And the last 18 months have been tricky in some ways, particularly as a new business but in many ways, the industry never really stopped.”

Image Groundworks does, as the name suggest, make areas on the ground look better – be it block paving, a resin driveway, artificial grass, fencing or even drainage work.



They also lay the platforms and foundations which extensions are built on.

And Mossley-based Kevin is certainly attracting plenty of custom as he added: “We serve anywhere in the north west.

“Travelling is no issue. It’s not just around where I live that I work and business is going well.”

• Contact Image Groundworks for a free, no obligation quote: call them on 01457 835325 or 07725 025857 or email imagegroundworks@mail.com

