Permission sought for extension at training club

PLANS have been submitted for an extension to a long-established dog training centre in Greenfield.

If successful, the new building at the Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Society (NAABTS) off Chew Valley Road will increase the volume of the original training centre by 39 per cent.

The application states local authority approval was granted in 2005 and 2006 to extend the training hall, but neither permission was implemented.

The extension will be in brown coloured cladding to match the existing building to reduce its visual impact. There will be no loss of trees on the site.

NAABTS, a voluntary, not for profits organisation, has been training dogs in Greenfield since 1928.

The existing centre comprises an outdoor training area as well as a fully air conditioned and heated building that is used mainly during the winter months.

In addition, there is a large car park at the entrance to the site that provides ample car parking for about 32 cars.

The volume of the original dog training centre extends to approximately 900 cubic metres and it is 5.5 metres in height.

In terms of volume the extension will extend to 350 cubic metres and 2.7 metres in height.

