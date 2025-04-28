Personal trainer drowned in Dove Stone Reservoir in paddleboarding tragedy

A PERSONAL trainer drowned after paddleboarding on Dove Stone Reservoir without wearing a lifejacket, an inquest heard.

But a coroner has said Simon Daniels died ‘doing what he loved doing.’

Investigations also found he 29=year-old’s body also contained traces of cocaine and less well-known drug methylmethcathinone or MMC.

A huge rescue mission was launched after Mr Daniels and his girlfriend, Holly Ditchens, got into difficulty on Sunday, October 20, 2023.

A hearing in Rochdale heard the pair fell into the ‘choppy waters’ and drifted about 100 metres from shore.

It was told Mr Daniels and his girlfriend – both of Winsford, Cheshire – had gone to Dove Stone as part of a trip involving friends and family.

And as they arrived late, they immediately went paddleboarding on the water, without life jackets, not strapped to the board and only with one oar between them.

Holly described the weather as ‘clear’, the water as ‘steady’ and she said ‘at that time there was no sign that the weather would turn’.’

And after the couple fell off several times, losing their oar, the board rapidly floated away on the final occasion.

Holly told the court how she began to ‘panic’ while Simon grabbed her to calm her down and began screaming for help.

It then heard how Simon ‘seized up’ and Holly ‘began shouting ‘Simon’ but he could not answer.’

Holly swam to shore, where Joshua Allred pulled her out of the water but Simon, who had been lying on his back to stay afloat, drifted further away.

After she asked, ‘Why’s nobody going out to save him?’ he explained the water was too cold and they could not re-enter.

Following that, a major emergency services operation was launched and Mr Daniels’ body was recovered on Wednesday, October 23.

A post-mortem examination concluded there was no there was no signs of physical injuries and gave the medical cause of death as drowning.

During the inquest, it was revealed two ‘potent stimulants’ were found in Simon’s system and toxicologist Hassan Kurimbokus told the court that while there was ‘quite a low level’ of drugs in Simon’s blood, they still had the ‘potential to impair his ability to swim or stay afloat.’

Mr Daniels’ sister, Sarah, told how he was a ‘loving character’ who was a ‘strong swimmer’ and had worked as a lifeguard. He also ‘loved his adventures’ and enjoyed walking, hiking and the gym.

Assistant coroner Joanne Kearsley recorded the cause of death as accidental.

She said the death of ‘any young person is tragic’ and added that she ‘can’t imagine how hard that’s been for’ Simon’s siblings and parents.

She added Simon died ‘doing what he loved doing, bringing those people together.’

