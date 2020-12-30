Peter on crest of wave after MBE recognition in New Year Honours

STRIKING a balance between the need for growth and development while protecting the environment at the same time is a tough brief.

With considerable expertise, knowledge and a liberal helping of doggedness, however, it is achievable.

That is why an Uppermill resident features in the New Year Honours List confirmed tonight. (Wednesday, December 30).

Peter Barham, a 67-year-old father of three, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for his work in the marine industry.

For more than a decade, Peter has managed the UK’s Seabed User and Developer Group (SUDG) – an umbrella group of all the major UK marine industries. He is the current chair.

Part of the citation for his end of year accolade states: “His commitment has resulted in several joint statements between SUDG and marine environment non-government organisations, acknowledging the importance of the development of marine industry whilst ensuring that the marine environment is properly protected.”

Peter’s career has spanned 45 years. For the last 10-15, he has helped manage the necessity for maritime economic activity-offshore wind farms/port development-but ensuring the environment will be considered and even possibly improved.

One such project for which he was highly commended was the creation of a container terminal and roll on/roll off berth in the Humber estuary.

“We ended up creating more than 70 hectares of new salt marsh to compensate for the loss of mud flats,” he told the Independent. “The environment was improved by about three-to-one in that case.

“The then chief executive of Natural England was quoted as saying this was the best example of good practice and sustainable development. That was nice to be recognised,” he added.

“More recently, with my own company I have worked with The Crown Estate and marine industries, again to try and find ways industry can grow and develop but not at the cost of the environment. Hopefully, to the benefit of the environment

“And I have done a lot of work with the Wildlife Trusts and the RSPB to look at how can we improve the environment and allow development to go ahead.

“With the Wildlife Trust, we have produced two to three joint statements and taken them to Ministers. We actually all want the same thing and that’s a good position to be in. We need jobs and growth but we also need to protect the environment.

“If industry and conservation bodies are saying the same thing that is wonderful.”

Peter and wife Gill only moved to Saddleworth from Northamptonshire at the start of December.

However, eldest daughter, Ellie, a conservation manager for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, and youngest daughter, Lydia, who works at Station Brew café in Greenfield, were already in the area. Son Matthew, a special needs teacher, lives near Brighouse.

“We moved up here to be nearer them and we are absolutely loving it,” added Peter, looking forward to exploring the area’s numerous footpaths and bridleways.

“The MBE has come as a surprise. I found out a few weeks ago via an email from the Cabinet Office.

“At first, I just thought it was another government email but when I showed it to Gill, I realised what it was. It is very nice and pleasing.”

