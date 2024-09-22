Photos issued of men following Saddleworth burglaries

POLICE have issued pictures of two men they would like to speak to in connection with two burglaries in Saddleworth.

On Tuesday, July 23, occupants of a house on Delph New Road came back to find that they had been burgled, it is believed that they took cash from the property.

That same day, it was reported a second incident took place at an address on Tenterfield Close in Greenfield, where the suspected burglars broke into a garden shed, picking up some tools which enabled them to break into the main property and make off with two bikes.

Officers have released the images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the burglaries they believe they may have important information that will assist enquiries.

PC Dom Orford from Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham Neighbourhood Crime Team said: “We’ve conducted a number of enquiries around these burglaries and although no arrests have been made we have explored every avenue available to us.

“We’re now appealing to members of the community if they have any further detail they can share that may help our ongoing investigation.

“It is unacceptable for anybody to feel unsafe in their own home, which is why tackling burglary remains one of GMP’s top priorities.

“We are looking to identify the men in these images as we believe they may be able to assist us with our enquiries, if you have any information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, then please contact us on 101 quoting CRI/06QQ/0017408/24 or CRI/06QQ/0017434/24 or report via LiveChat facility on gmp.police.uk.”

Police have also issued tips in order to keep people safe and protect their home from burglaries.

They say: “Burglars love the dark. Deter them by setting an alarm, using light timers and locking doors and windows. Keep an eye on your neighbourhood and report anything suspicious.

“Make sure the only thing you’re letting through your open window is fresh air. Close them when you leave the room to deter thieves.

“You can add extra security to doors using additional security measures such as patio door locks which can be fitted over door handles or bolted down behind a sliding door.

“Homes left in darkness can signify no one is at home. A few simple steps can deter thieves. Use a TV simulator, leave a radio tuned into a talk station on, and use light timers to turn lamps on as it goes dark.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

