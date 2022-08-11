Plans submitted to build houses in greenbelt conservation area

A QUIET green belt location in a Greenfield conservation area has been earmarked for a new homes development.

Plans submitted to Oldham Council reveal developers want to build four high-end houses, 18 car parking spaces and access road at the location overlooked by Pots and Pans.

If successful, the unspoilt one hectare of land (2.4 acres) bordering Park Lane and Steadway, will see three, four-bedroom properties erected plus a five-bedroom house.

A number of trees will be felled and the access road, via Steadway, would cut across a public footpath that runs along the back of Steadway.

HNA Architects, in their submission to the local authority, state: “Our proposal is to fill in along a suggested ‘arc of development’ line that would define a clear edge to the village.

“The proposals are intended to be of sufficient quality and character to justify their inclusion within the conservation area.

“As the site is difficult to see from almost anywhere within the conservation area there is no obvious impact on the character of the area.

“The existing pedestrian route to the north of the site will be severed by the introduction of the new access road and the hedge boundary to the footpath will form the edge of the rear gardens for two of the houses.

“We must make sure both the footpath and the connection across the new road are maintained and remains attractive to the public as a recreational route for the area.”

The site has previously been included in Greater Manchester’s controversial ‘Places for Everyone’ proposals, previously known as GM Spatial Framework.

It says: “The proposed site would be a small and logical urban extension to the settlement edge.”

The latest report continues: “The application site lies within the greenbelt and within the Boarshurst Conservation Area.

“However, we believe there is clear justification for the proposals to be classified as ‘infill’ development to the village and appropriate sustainable development on the site.”

In a separate document submitted by Emery Planning reference is made to a case in the 1980s involving a Planning Inspector who recommended the application site be released from the greenbelt and allocated for housing development.

However, that recommendation was later rejected by Oldham Council.

The Emery report adds: “It is unclear why the application site forms part of the Boarshurst Conservation Area given that it does not contribute in any meaningful way to the special characteristics of the conservation area.

“The proposed development would be acceptable in all other respects such as trees, ecology and highways. This Statement demonstrates that the proposed scheme is compliant with the development plan and planning permission should thereby be granted without delay.”

• To see the full application visit www.oldham.gov.uk/planning using the reference FUL/349331/22.

• Earlier this year, OMBC planners refused an application to build three houses on Stockport Road, Lydgate, rejecting claims of limited infill development.

