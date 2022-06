A JUBILEE Afternoon Tea and Street Party provided entertainment for all ages at St Thomas Leesfield Church in Lees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Children from the Sunday School enjoyed fun and games outside, and each received a goody bag.

Meanwhile, the Ladies of Leesfield laid on a mouth-watering Afternoon Tea, and toasted the Queen. There was also a quiz and singing too along with a Royal back drop for photos.

