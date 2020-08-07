Police appeal for information after cyclist killed in van collision in Lees

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man died following a road traffic collision on Huddersfield Road in Lees.

At around 5.15pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020, a silver Ford Transit Panel Van and a cyclist were involved in a collision, close to the Huddersfield Road and Stamford Road junction.

It is believed that the cyclist was turning right into Stamford Road when the collision occurred.

The roads were closed in both directions while emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene.

The cyclist – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital but sadly passed away a short time later, despite the best efforts of medical staff.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Joanne Worsley, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life, and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible. Did you see the vehicle or cyclist in the area at the time? Did you witness the collision?”

Anyone with any information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4751 quoting incident number 2342 of 06/08/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

