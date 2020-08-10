Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Oldham

POLICE investigating a collision involving four vehicles in Oldham are appealing to the public for information after a man was left with serious injuries.

Officers were called shortly after 10.10am on Saturday 8 August 2020 to reports that a white Citroen Relay Panel Van, grey Toyota Corolla, black Fiat 500L, and a white Vauxhall Astra were all involved in an incident at the junction of Manchester Street and Tattersall Street.

It is believed the van was driving on Manchester Street towards Oldham town centre when it collided with the Toyota. They subsequently came into contact with the Fiat and the Vauxhall.

The driver of the Toyota – a 50-year-old man – suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Fiat – a 45-year-old woman – received minor injuries and was treated by emergency services at the scene. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released under investigation and is currently in hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward with any information, including dash cam footage.

Sergeant Matt Picton, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a nasty collision which has resulted in a man being seriously injured in hospital; we wish him a quick and healthy recovery.

“I want to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision, at what would have been a busy time of morning. Whether you saw the incident or have any footage please do contact us so we can accurately piece together how this event occurred.”

Anyone with any information or footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1563 of 08/08/2020. Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

