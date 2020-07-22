Police appeal launched following armed robbery in Moorside

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a shop in Oldham.

At around 7.15pm on Sunday 19 July 2020, police were called to reports of a robbery at a convenience store on Ripponden Road in the Moorside area. Officers attended and established that two teenagers had entered the shop. One stood at the door while the other wielded a machete and demanded money before handing the shopkeeper a bag. The teenager then removed cash from the till and placed it in the bag.

They fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash and bottle of alcohol.

No one was injured.

The teenagers are described as white males. The one who was carrying the machete was wearing a black hoody and grey joggers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8972 quoting 2868 of 19/07/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/Cycc-Nwx5yU

