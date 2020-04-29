Police investigating assault on Greenacres Road release E-Fit image

Police investigating an assault in Oldham have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

At around 1.45pm on Thursday 23 April 2020, police received a report that a man had been assaulted on Greenacres Road, Oldham.

Enquiries have established that the 45-year-old was attacked by a man in a semi wooded area at the back of Cairo Mill at around 1.10pm.

The victim required hospital treatment for a face injury but has since been discharged.

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

The offender is described as being Asian, in his late teens, approximately 6ft 2in tall and of a slim build with a goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Thomas Howard, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “We are urging anyone who thinks they may recognise the man in the e-fit image to come forward, as we’d like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

“We have some good lines of enquiry which have enabled us to be able to share this e-fit image, and I would like to reassure the community that we are treating this incident seriously and have increased police presence in the area.

“If you have any information about this incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do not hesitate to get in touch with police as it could be vital in helping us to complete our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9087 or 101 quoting 1173 of 23/04/20.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

