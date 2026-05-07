POLLING STATIONS ARE OPEN across the area for today’s elections.

Voters can cast their ballots between 7am and 10pm.

Important information for voters:

• You will need to bring valid photo ID to vote

• You do not need your polling card in order to vote

• If you are registered to vote and have accepted ID, you can still receive a ballot paper

See the list of candidates for your ward here

The Saddleworth Independent team will be reporting live from the election count this evening, bringing you results and developments as they happen.