Praise for job well done after ‘great’ wall of Scouthead project completed

MOTORISTS driving through Scouthead might not give it a second glance but a new retaining wall on Huddersfield Road has been described as “an excellent job”.

Around 28,000 pieces of masonry were used in re-building the 230metre stretch of wall.

Around 1,000 coping stones were also sourced for the project, which was finished nearly a month ahead of deadline.

With the stretch of road now fully re-open after weeks of temporary traffic signals, local resident Peter Gledsdale contacted the Independent to says ‘thanks’ to Oldham Council and the contractors for a job well done.

“It is nice to recognise what has been done,” said Peter. “I have taken up issues before with Oldham Council but praise where praise be due – it is an excellent job.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We’re delighted that local residents have taken the time to acknowledge and praise the new stone wall at Huddersfield Road, Scouthead.

“Not only were we able to make sure the wall blended in with the local landscape, we were also able to complete the works three weeks ahead of schedule.

“It’s heartening to receive positive feedback, especially during such a challenging year for everyone.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to the local contractor who carried out these works.”

