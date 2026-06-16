Primary school awash with colour as fundraising mission starts

ST MARY’S Primary School in Greenfield found itself at the centre of an explosion of brightness as staff and teachers enjoyed their inaugural colour run.

Dozens of people took part in the event on Sunday, June 14, which will contribute towards a new fundraising challenge at the Manchester Road establishment.

For a target of £14,000 has been set for a replacement trim trail.

The existing one is a much loved piece of playground equipment, but after 15 years it is time for an upgrade.

And to kickstart the fundraising, St Mary’s parents, teachers and friends association organised the sponsored colour run, a great way to encourage physical activity.

Participants ran a course while safe colour powder is thrown at them, producing messy and fun results.

And a spokesperson said: “Children, parents and school staff really enjoyed the experience.

“Both those running the course and those getting to throw the powder!”

Starting the event was a fantastic warm-up with footballer Danny Philliskirk, and all participants got to enjoy a well-earned hot dog afterwards.

More fundraising events are on the horizon, including a duck race with nearby Greenfield Cricket Club on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31 after the legendary summer festival on Saturday, July 4.