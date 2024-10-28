Property of the week: Higher Pastures, Scouthead

We have teamed up with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth, to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area.

Presented to the market for sale is this modern end town house, built in 2021 with LABC warranty until 2013 and providing over 1100 sq.ft of living accommodation to three floors. This particular home sees a stunning high finish of presentation throughout and has a beautiful outlook to both the front and rear. Being sold with no onward chain.

Internally is an entrance hallway with access to a downstairs wc and a door opens to the open plan ground floor accommodation. The lounge benefits from a side nook area, ideal for sofas, and is open to a dining space. Beyond the dining space is the kitchen with fitted appliances, central island with breakfast bar and bi-folding doors which open to the rear garden.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, two are double proportions and a family bathroom. The landing has a laundry cupboard hiding away the washing machine and tumble dryer. On the second floor is the master suite with its own dressing area and En-Suite.

Externally to the front is a tandem driveway for two cars and path to the entrance door. A small patio area to the side makes an ideal bin storage area. The rear garden is an easy to upkeep space with sunny aspect and enclosed with boundary fencing.

Located in Scouthead where you will find immediate access from your doorstep to countryside walking routes and open fields in abundance. Whilst being a semi-rural village, you are within a ten minute equidistant drive of both the main Saddleworth villages and Oldham Town Centre.

Viewings come highly recommended for those looking for a walk in and maintenance free home. Call the Uppermill office today.

