Property of the week – Moor Crescent, Diggle

Extensively renovated to virtually brand new home standard is this smartly presented three bedroom semi detached house in the village of Diggle. The property is in a great village location within walking distance of local village amenities, Diggle Primary School, Saddleworth Secondary School, the Huddersfield Narrow Canal and countryside walks. Early viewing is essential.

The home has seen a comprehensive programme of renovation works carried out within the last few years including full electrical rewire, full new heating system, kitchen, bathroom, windows and full redecoration. The rear garden has also been landscaped with the property benefitting from off street parking to the side.

The entrance door opens into a modern fitted kitchen, which then leads into the hallway, conservatory and lounge. To the first floor there are three bedrooms and bathroom.

There is a side driveway for two/three cars and front storage shed. The rear garden (accessed from the conservatory) is a good size and features covered patio, raised lawn and shrubbery all fully enclosed with boundary fencing and further benefitting from an extra storage shed.

As previously mentioned, this is virtually a new home within the original frame of the house and is a true credit to the owners in the way it is presented for sale to the market. Every last detail has been taken into consideration to create a walk-in home.

See more details online: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/moor-crescent-diggle-saddleworth/

