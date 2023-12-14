Property of the week: Sandy Lane, Dobcross

is pleased to present to the market this substantial Victorian property dating back to 1876. Kirkham Property is pleased to present to the market this substantial Victorian property dating back to 1876.

Originally a Mill owners house and subsequently divided into three charming properties in the mid 20th century, this four bedroom home offers peace and tranquillity yet is just a minute walk from the centre of Dobcross village.

Internally, living accommodation is to three floors. On the ground floor level are two reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and storage room. The first floor has two bedrooms and bathroom, to the second floor are a further two bedrooms and a shower room.

Garden areas are found to the front of the property and the home benefits from an excellent plot with south facing aspect. A double detached garage is to the side which also provides parking for two cars in front if required.

Despite being in the centre of one of Saddleworth's most popular villages, the home is hidden away and presents extensive living accommodation over three floors. Dobcross village is well positioned in Saddleworth and provides amenities including a Post Office, Pub, Primary School and Church. A short walk leads you to Uppermill where a wider variety of conveniences are found.

Gas central heated, fully double glazed and sold with a freehold title. Viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the sizing of this grand home. Contact the Uppermill office to arrange your viewing.

