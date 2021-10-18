Pump it up! Steam engine roots itself in Greenfield

A NEW ‘tourist’ attraction has rooted itself in Greenfield – a must see especially for steam engine enthusiasts.

The gleaming piece of machinery – nicknamed Proud Mary – has been erected in a field off Kinders Lane by engineering aficionado Frank Rothwell.

There is an accompanying description of the eye-catching metal structure. It is described as a hydraulic pumping engine built during a period from the 1880s through to electrical power taking over in the 1920s.

Frank rescued the pump, which would originally have been powered by steam, from a demolition contractor’s yard in Doncaster.

