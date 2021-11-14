Queen and Dukes mark Remembrance Day at Austerlands 

OLDHAM’S oldest Great War Memorial, in Austerlands, saw a large turnout on Remembrance Sunday as residents were privileged, once again, to receive the Queen’s Wreath.

It was gifted by the Greater Manchester Lieutenancy for a second year in succession to mark the delayed centenary of the monument’s 1920 unveiling and in honour of the Austerlands and District fallen.

This special wreath was placed on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen by the bugler’s daughter Ericka Prescott, 7, and her cousin Jasmine Illingworth-Lomas, also 7.

Pride of place at the head of the war memorial is the Coat of Arms of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (West Riding) and The Duke’s Regimental Association also sent a wreath in recognition of the occasion.

It was laid by Susan Smith, whose research of the men who fought and fell in the Great War was published in the Order of Service.

Proceedings were conducted by Roger Fielding with prayers by the Reverend Mother Amy-Elizabeth of St John the Baptist Church, Hey.

The Last Post was sounded by local girl Vicky Prescott and Mrs Smith read from a 1915 poem, written by Saddleworth’s Ammon Wrigley, entitled The Lads of Austerlands and Scouthead.

Wreaths were also placed by Joan Sykes on behalf of the Mayor of Austerlands; by Parish Cllr Rob Knott on behalf of Saddleworth Parish Council; by Geoffrey Fielding on behalf of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group; by Gareth Farnam-Jones on behalf of the North West Ambulance Service; and from a representative of Blind Veterans UK.

