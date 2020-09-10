Raise money for Maggie’s and enjoy a night of culture from the sofa

CANCER charity Maggie’s is calling on people to raise funds and enjoy a virtual night of entertainment from the comfort of their own home on Friday, September 25.

Maggie’s Oldham normally holds an annual Oldham Culture Crawl – a sponsored walk to see hidden cultural gems across the town – but due to social distancing there is a virtual offering this year instead.

Supporters are being asked to raise funds between now and September 25 by running, walking, cycling, baking, selling, or anything else around the theme 100 to gain access to the Virtual Culture Crawl.

The Friday night bonanza will feature an exclusive performance from Rick Astley, other famous faces such as Rory Bremner and Gethin Jones, interviews with centre visitors, performances from the art world and tours around some of the incredible Maggie’s centres across the UK.

Centre visitor Jane, who has taken part in previous Culture Crawls, said: “Maggie’s had just opened as I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I found myself catapulted into a world that was terrifying and alien to me. Thank goodness Maggie’s were there to help me navigate my way through.

“As soon as I could, I started fundraising as I wanted others to be able to experience the tremendous support that Maggie’s provide.

“When my cancer returned last year and developed into Metastatic breast cancer, Maggie’s were there for me once again while I underwent palliative chemotherapy to slow down the cancer.

“Even during lockdown, they continued to be there, and I am so pleased I’ve recently been able to visit the centre and speak to people face to face again, albeit at a distance.

“One of the most enjoyable ways I have raised funds was being part of a fabulous team of friends and taking on the amazing Culture Crawl. This year finds the culture crawl even more of a challenge and requires some creativity.

“Due to my cancer progressing I was worried I wouldn’t be able to take part and despite it being a great shame it can’t take place as usual, having it virtually now means I don’t feel left out as nobody will be taking part in the group walk.”

Trish Morgan, Maggie’s Oldham Centre Head, said: “We all know how life has been impacted by the coronavirus this year and it is still a particularly difficult time for those living with cancer, so we are asking people to help them get the support they need by signing up to our Virtual Culture Crawl.

“It is really easy – just decide how you want to fundraise, register and raise vital funds by Friday, September 25.

“You will gain access to an amazing evening of culture to enjoy from the comfort of your own home – what’s not to like?!

“The last few months have been incredibly traumatic for people living with cancer, with delays and uncertainty over treatment contributing to a huge rise in fear, stress and anxiety. People living with cancer need Maggie’s psychological and emotional support now more than ever.”

Maggie’s Oldham is here for people with cancer, as well as their family and friends. For support simply call 0161 989 0550, email oldham@maggiescentres.org or pop into see Maggie’s professional staff in the warm, welcoming centre in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital.

To register or for more information about the virtual Culture Crawl, visit: culturecrawl.maggies.org

Share photos of your fundraising events using the hashtag #CultureCrawl

