Read all about it to avoid Blues bother

AN UPPERMILL PR company has produced a striking new recycling advertising campaign for train operator Northern.

And loyal Independent readers can play their part in ensuring the success of Pelican PR’s ‘When it’s Read it’s Blue’ initiative.

The campaign aims to encourage passengers to recycle their newspapers in stations across the region including Greenfield, which is Oldham’s surviving rail station and a pick-up point for your favourite newspaper.

It launched on April 4 at Manchester Victoria Station to coincide with The Great British Spring Clean campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy.

The campaign aims to put an end to newspapers being contaminated with other waste by educating passengers that the blue recycling bins in stations are exclusively for newspapers.

Pelican managing director Michael Bennett said: “When it comes to recycling, we know most people want to do the right thing.

“But in a fast-moving location like a railway station they need clear instructions to help them take the right action.

“The new campaign uses simple direct messaging combined with Northern’s existing branding to make it quick and easy for passengers to recycle newspapers in the correct bin.”

Kyle MacNeill, environment business partner at Northern, said: “We deal with large volumes of newspapers which can be easily recycled if they are put in the right bin.

“Unfortunately they are being contaminated by coffee cups, takeaway food wrappers and other materials. Dirty newspaper cannot be recycled, so a valuable material is going to waste.”

Mike Roe, Northern’s safety and environment director, added: “Northern is delighted to be rolling out this trial across the network so we can help stop newspapers from going to waste and help our customers to recycle.”

The campaign will roll out in selected stations across the North. It features posters, floor vinyls, bin branding, onboard digital screens and social media assets.

Aimee Belmore, editor of the Saddleworth Independent, added: “We love seeing our readers pick up our paper at Greenfield Station, as well as other points across Saddleworth, to catch up on the local news during their journeys.

“This campaign is a fantastic idea to help keep our public places clean as well as do our bit for the environment by recycling.

“So please pass on your paper to someone else to read when you’ve finished or look out for a blue bin.”

• For more information about Pelican Communications, visit www.pelicancommunications.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

