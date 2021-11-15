‘Remembrance rocks’

IF you see brightly painted stones on the wall outside Greenfield Methodist Church, then feel free to pick up one and take it home.

The stones have been decorated with poppies and wording including ‘Lest We Forget’ and ‘Remember’ by keen artist Rachel Fish, who lives in the village and began scattering her painted stones around at start of Covid to bring some cheer.

She has also stuck a small plastic bag on the back of each remembrance stone so if you wish to leave a donation to the Royal British Legion, just pop it in the bag and put in the letterbox on the side of the chapel.

